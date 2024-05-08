Twitter
Business

Meet woman who studied in UK, moved back to India, now leads Rs 15000 crore company as...

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 08, 2024, 09:48 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

India has several business professionals who are leading billion-dollar companies. Many of them have studied abroad at prestigious institutes in the US and the UK. After getting some experience there, they decided to move back to India. One such person who is leading Kirloskar Oil Engines, a Rs 15007 crore market cap company, is Gauri Kirloskar. She has been leading the Pune-based company as Managing Director since May 2022. 

Gauri is the daughter of Atul Kirloskar, chairman of Kirloskar Oil Engines and is the fifth generation Kirloskar to join the business. She studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). She also received a BSc. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Carnegie Mellon University, US. After her graduation, she worked as an investment banking analyst at Merrill Lynch. She then moved on to Pearson's Corporate Finance and Strategy group.

She moved back to India in 2010. Gauri is currently involved in strategic initiatives of the Kirloskar Group into infrastructure, investments and new technologies. She also functions as a director at several Kirloskar Group companies.

She has been involved in smaller Kirloskar group companies, such as Kirloskar Industries Ltd, before joining the flagship company KOEL. She has been a non-executive director of Kirloskar Integrated Technologies, a renewable energy arm of the group, since April 2011. Meanwhile, Engine oil maler Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited on Wednesday reported a 26 per cent growth in standalone net profit to Rs 128 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

READ | Meet man, who studied in US, worked as investor, now part of Rs 765000 crore company as...

