Bollywood

Fighter box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer continues to struggle, earns Rs 6.35 crore

Fighter box office collection: The Siddharth Anand-directed aerial actioner continues to struggle. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer has earned Rs 140 crore net in its first week in India.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 06:55 AM IST

Headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force officers Squadron Leader Shamsher 'Patty' Pathania and Squadron Leader Minal 'Minni' Rathore, the aerial actioner Fighter received mixed to positive reviews from audiences and critics when it was released in the theatres on January 25.

After having a thunderous weekend with the domestic earnings of Rs 118.5 crore net, the film has been struggling at the box office since its first Monday when it saw a massive drop of more than 70% in its collections and earned 8 crore. On Tuesday, it added another Rs 7.5 crore to its haul at the Indian box office.

And now as per early reports from the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the Siddharth Anand directorial earned Rs 6.35 crore on its seventh day of release, i.e. Wednesday, January 31. This takes the film's seven-day collections to Rs 140.35 crore at the domestic box office. Globally, the aerial actioner had earned Rs 229.80 crore in its first six days.

Fighter is Hrithik and Deepika's third collaboration with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang! and War, and Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan, respectively. The other films directed by Anand are Anjaana Anjaani, Ta Ra Rum Pum, and Salaam Namaste. The latest release is his eighth film.

The Siddharth Anand directorial marks Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik. The aerial actioner also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Rishabh Sawhney, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The film also marks Siddharth Anand's debut as a producer as he has also bankrolled Fighter under his banner Marflix Pictures, along with Viacom18 Studios.

