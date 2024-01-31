Fighter co-writer Ramon Chibb reacts to Hrithik, Deepika-starrer being called 'jingositic': 'Bashing Pakistan is not...'

Ramon Chibb, who has served in the Indian Army, has co-written Fighter with the director Siddharth Anand. "We need to understand that bashing Pakistan is not being anti-Muslim", he has said while defending Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter opened to mixed to positive reviews from audiences and critics when it was released in the theatres last week. The aerial actioner has been called 'jingoistic' and 'anti-Pakistan' by some people. Ramon Chibb, who has co-written the film along with the director Siddharth Anand, has now reacted to such claims.

Ramon, who himself has served in the Indian Army, defended the film while talking to India Today, and said, "It is the life I have grown up with, be it with my dad (who has been a part of the Air Force) or my short stint in the Army. I think it is the most apolitical and secular organisation. Also, we need to understand that bashing Pakistan is not being anti-Muslim. I am not defending it, but our film is against terrorism. The armed forces are not jingoistic at all."

Chibb also added that he wrote the script of Fighter in 2015 with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in mind. "I did write the film keeping them in mind, but am under no delusion that they came on-board because of it. They agreed because of Siddharth and his credentials. I was just lucky that Sid also thought that they were the best fit for Patty and Minni", he concluded.

Fighter marks Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik. The aerial actioner also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Rishabh Sawhney, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. The film also marks Siddharth Anand's debut as a producer as he has also bankrolled Fighter under his banner Marflix Pictures, along with Viacom18 Studios.



