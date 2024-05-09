Twitter
Meet superstar, who saw his father beat his mother, said he failed to protect her, wife cheated on him; he is now...

Will Smith saw his father beating his mother when he was just 9 years. He revealed that his father punched his mom on her head, left her collapsed.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 09, 2024, 05:17 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Will Smith
It’s not wrong to say that success comes after a lot of hardships, though luck plays an important part but hard work always pays off. Therefore, Today, we will talk about a superstar who had a traumatising childhood, he saw his father beating his mother when he was just nine.

We are talking about Hollywood star Will Smith, who has a huge fan following in India as well!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Saw his mother being abused by father

In his memoir, the actor revealed that his father used to abuse his mother. He said, “When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am.”

Apologised to mom

He added, “Within everything that I have done since then — the awards and accolades, the spotlights and the attention, the characters and the laughs — there has been a subtle string of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day. For failing her in that moment. For failing to stand up to my father. For being a coward.”

Personal life:

Will Smith married Sheree Zampino in 1992, and they had a son named Trey in the same year. They got divorced in 1995. Trey appeared in his dad's music video and acted in some TV shows.

Then, Smith married Jada Pinkett on December 31, 1997. They met during auditions for a show. They have two kids, Jaden and Willow. Will and Jada have an unusual marriage, jokingly calling it ‘bad marriage for life.’ They've both talked about having other relationships outside of marriage. In 2023, Jada said they've been separated since 2016, but they're not getting divorced.

As per reports, the actor now has net worth of $350 million which is arounf ₹29,210,737,850.

