Watch: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor give glimpse of 'imperfectly perfect partnership' in Mr and Mrs Mahi

The first poster captures Janhvi Kumar and Rajkummar Rao wearing their Indian jerseys and standing close to each other.

Excitement is brewing as the makers of the highly anticipated film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao unveiled new posters. Janhvi took to Instagram and treated fans with a new glimpse of her and RajKummar's characters.

The first poster captures Janhvi and Rajkummar wearing their Indian jerseys and standing close to each other. Beaming in joy, the Indian flag could be seen painted on their faces.

In the second poster, Janhvi and RajKummar are seen screaming with joy and cheering in the stands of the cricket stadium. The next poster shows the actors expressing their happiness amidst the crowd gathered to watch the game. Sharing the posters, Janhvi wrote, "Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024."

As soon as the posters were shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "We got another Dhoni movie before Gta 6." Another user commented, "Can't Wait." Producer Karan Johar also posted on his Instagram "Love, ALL OUT! Witness a glimpse of an imperfectly perfect partnership that goes beyond the boundaries."

Directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his directorial debut 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao after their successful stint in 'Roohi.' The film promises to be a captivating sports drama, offering audiences a compelling narrative coupled with stellar performances from the lead actors. Originally slated for an April release, the sports drama is now set to hit cinemas on May 31, 2024, as confirmed by Karan Johar recently.

Recently, taking to his Instagram handle, Johar shared the exciting news with fans, expressing his enthusiasm for the project. In his announcement post, he emphasized the film's significance, describing it as more than just a story but an exploration of dreams and the obstacles posed by loved ones. He expressed his closeness to the project and eagerly awaited the opportunity to share more details with fans.

While fans eagerly anticipate 'Mr and Mrs Mahi,' Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline. Apart from her role in 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, she is set to star in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' alongside Varun Dhawan and 'RC16' alongside Ram Charan.

On the other hand, RajKummar Rao is gearing up for the release of the biopic 'Srikanth,' which chronicles the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bholla, set to hit theatres on May 10, 2024. Additionally, Rao has an exciting lineup of projects, including the highly anticipated 'Stree 2' opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the family drama 'Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video' opposite Triptii Dimri.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.