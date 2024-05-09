Salman Khan to romance ‘national crush’: Rashmika Mandanna comes on board for Sikandar

Rashmika Mandanna has joined the cast of Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, the film's makers announced on Wednesday

Animal actor Rashmika Mandanna will feature opposite superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming movie Sikandar, the makers announced on Thursday. Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss of Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty fame.

Set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025, the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025," the production company posted on Instagram.

In a post on her Instagram story, Mandanna said she is excited to be a part of Sikandar. "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar," the 28-year-old actor wrote.

Mandanna, best known for Telugu hits such as Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Pushpa: The Rise, and Sita Ramam, made her debut in Hindi cinema with Vikas Bahl's Goodbye. She was most recently seen in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of Pushpa: The Rule, which reunites her with co-star Allu Arjun. She will also star in Chaava with Vicky Kaushal.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.