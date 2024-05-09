Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet superstar, who saw his father beat his mother, said he failed to protect her, wife cheated on him; he is now...

Salman Khan to romance ‘national crush’: Rashmika Mandanna comes on board for Sikandar

Watch: Vikrant Massey gets into heated argument with cab driver, video goes viral

Kerala +2 Result 2024: DHSE Kerala plus 2 HSE, VHSE result declared, direct link here

Thalaimai Seyalagam trailer: Kishore, Shriya Reddy's thriller exposes quest for power in Tamil Nadu politics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet superstar, who saw his father beat his mother, said he failed to protect her, wife cheated on him; he is now...

Salman Khan to romance ‘national crush’: Rashmika Mandanna comes on board for Sikandar

Watch: Vikrant Massey gets into heated argument with cab driver, video goes viral

7 tips to remove bad LDL cholesterol from body

10 food items banned in India

10 spectacular images of Venus captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

'Log thak gaye hain': Shreyas Talpade on why Salman, Akshay's films are bombing, says, 'star power ka matlab yeh nahi..'

Amitabh Bachchan was removed from this 1974 film with Rekha, was replaced overnight despite shooting for a month, its..

This Kapoor family actor worked as extra, side hero, did 50 films but had no lead role; even Raj Kapoor never cast him

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan to romance ‘national crush’: Rashmika Mandanna comes on board for Sikandar

Rashmika Mandanna has joined the cast of Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, the film's makers announced on Wednesday

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 09, 2024, 05:25 PM IST

article-main
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Animal actor Rashmika Mandanna will feature opposite superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming movie Sikandar, the makers announced on Thursday. Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss of Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty fame.

Set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025, the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025," the production company posted on Instagram.

In a post on her Instagram story, Mandanna said she is excited to be a part of Sikandar. "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar," the 28-year-old actor wrote.

Mandanna, best known for Telugu hits such as Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Pushpa: The Rise, and Sita Ramam, made her debut in Hindi cinema with Vikas Bahl's Goodbye. She was most recently seen in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of Pushpa: The Rule, which reunites her with co-star Allu Arjun. She will also star in Chaava with Vicky Kaushal.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Take 1 hour, not...': Asaduddin Owaisi responds to BJP's Navneet Rana's 'it would take us 15 seconds' comments

Meet man whose company's ice cream was served at pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani

Watch: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor give glimpse of 'imperfectly perfect partnership' in Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mukesh Ambani’s RIL buys another Reliance firm for Rs 3140000000, it was previously owned by…

Meet woman who failed UPSC exam five times, cracked in sixth attempt to become IRS officer, secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement