Rashmika Mandanna finally reacts to being trolled for viral dialogue in Animal: 'People just know...'

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on being trolled for her dialogue delivery in Animal's viral scene.

Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on the success of her last release Animal. When the trailer of the film was released, the actress was brutally trolled for her dialogue delivery. Now, the actress has finally reacted to how she took that trolling.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna appeared on Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha, where she talked about the viral Karwa Chauth scene in Animal for which she was brutually trolled on social media. The actress said, "I don’t like people trolling women on their bodies.. as long as that’s not the case and they’re trolling me about my films, cinema, my face in the film when I say the dialogue… I know how the performance was. I did the performance five months ago."

She further recalled how people on the set reacted after she performed the scene and how the trolling affected her. Rashmika said, "The Karwa Chauth scene which was a nine-minute long scene, and while doing the scene, people on the set loved it. They were clapping and felt it was done so well. But the trailer came out and I was trolled so much for that one particular dialogue from the same scene. So I thought, I did the 9-minute long scene and everyone on the set liked it."

She added, "But people now are trolling me for the same. So am I living in a bubble? Like, are people not gonna like this scene? Because you know what you’ve shot, but people don’t know. People just know that like those 10 seconds. So I don’t want to ever be in my life where I’m living in a bubble. I need to be on the ground. I need to talk to people. I need to know what’s really going on."

While some liked Sandeep Reddy Vanga-starrer Animal, others bashed it for its toxic and violent tone. However, despite partially negative reviews, the film turned out to be a major box office success and collected over Rs 900 crore worldwide. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sidhant Karnick, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol along with others in key roles, and broke several box office records.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The film is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15.

