Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know date, timings, puja vidhi and significance

The term "Akshaya" means never diminishing, symbolizing the belief that any religious observances or acts of charity performed on this day bring eternal benefits.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a significant festival celebrated by Hindus worldwide, dedicated to worshipping the deities of wealth and prosperity. Falling on the third day (Tritiya Tithi) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Vaishakha month, this auspicious occasion holds immense religious importance.

Akshaya Tritya 2024: Date and Timings

In 2024, Akshaya Tritiya is set to be celebrated on May 10, with auspicious timings for puja muhurat starting from 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM and gold purchases recommended from May 10, 5:33 AM onwards until 2:50 AM of May 11.

Akshaya Tritya 2024: History and Significance

Akshaya Tritiya is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, associated with the beginning of the Treta Yuga and the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed to be ruled by Lord Vishnu, the preserver God, adding to its significance.

This day is considered highly auspicious for new beginnings and ventures, including buying gold, marriages, engagements, and initiating new business endeavors. The benefits accrued from any spiritual practices, such as Japa (chanting), Yajna (sacrificial rituals), donations, or charity on Akshaya Tritiya, are believed to be everlasting.

Akshaya Tritya 2024: Puja Vidhi and Celebrations

Celebrations of Akshaya Tritiya involve various rituals and customs. Homes are adorned, traditional sweets are prepared, and people purchase gold and silver to commemorate the occasion. Visiting temples, performing pujas, and seeking blessings from deities are common practices.

Puja ceremonies typically involve worshipping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kubera, the deity of wealth, prosperity, and offerings of flowers, fruits, sweets, and other auspicious items. Additionally, charitable activities, such as feeding the poor and donating to worthy causes, are integral to the celebrations.

The day is also marked by spending time with family, sharing festive meals, and exchanging gifts, fostering a sense of community and abundance. Overall, Akshaya Tritiya is a time to rejoice in prosperity, wealth, and new beginnings, seeking divine blessings for continued blessings and success.