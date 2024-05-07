Meet man who served ice cream at pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani

In March this year, the pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant became the talk of the town. The 3-day event took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat and was attended by popular personalities and Bollywood superstars. Several dishes and recipes from the event also grabbed the attention. Earlier, reports suggested that around 2,500 dishes would be served during the festivities and some homegrown brands were also featured on the menu.

However, what gained everyone's attention was the Shankar Ice Cream of Ahmedabad. It was selected to serve their ‘best’ flavours of ice cream at the event. The company has been serving the finest premium ice creams in Ahmedabad since 1960. The ice cream firm is headed by Bhagyesh Samnani, Director of Shankar Ice Cream. He is the third-generation entrepreneur who took over the reign in 2013 from his father Arunbhai Samnani. The firm was established by Bhagyesh's grandfather Gopilal Samnani in Law Garden, Ahmedabad.

Bhagyesh has a passion for the business. In 2017, he opened an ice cream parlour in Ahmedabad with the name Shankar’s Ice Cream Library. His Shankar’s ice-cream menu has Black jamun, jamun-mango mix, watermelon, mixed berries and the list goes endless. Shankar’s ice cream library has developed over 1300 proprietary flavours of ice cream using an enormous variety of flowers, nuts, chocolates and fruits. The company has a dedicated page on Instagram, wherein it often shares pictures of customers at its shop.

