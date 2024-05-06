Meet daughter-in-law of pharma billionaire, Harvard graduate who works in Rs 367000 crore company as...

Karishma Shanghvi is the director at Sun Petrochemicals, a leading oil and gas company in India. She works with Sun Pharma on their CSR initiatives. The market cap of Sun Pharma is Rs 367000 crore as of May 6. The pharma company is owned by his father-in-law Dilip Shanghvi, who has a real-time net worth of Rs 207860 crore, as per Forbes. Dilip is the richest man in the health sector in India. Karishma is married to his son Aalok Shanghvi, Executive Director of Sun Pharma.

Shanghvi is also the founder and director of Shikha Academy, her brainchild, which is an innovative and low-cost international school in Mumbai, serving high-potential lower-income children. Karishma is a member of the Board of Trustees and Board of Management at Ashoka University. She has previously worked with Dasra. Karishma is actively involved with the Shantilal Shanghvi Foundation in the areas of education and healthcare.

Karishma holds a master’s degree in education (Ed.M.) from Harvard University. She graduated with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School, a B.A.S. in Bioengineering, an M.S. in Biotechnology and a minor in South Asian Studies, all from the University of Pennsylvania, US. Her father-in-law started Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in 1983 to make psychiatric drugs. The company is India's one of the most valuable listed pharma outfits.

