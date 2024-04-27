Twitter
Lifestyle

These 9 Indian dishes make it to the list of ‘best stews in the world’

In Taste Atlas's latest rankings of the world's best stews, nine Indian dishes have made a notable appearance. Among them, keema claims a spot in the top 10, while both korma and dal tadka secure positions within the top 30.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 08:35 AM IST

Indian cuisine continues to shine on the global stage, with Taste Atlas featuring several Indian dishes prominently in its latest rankings. Among the diverse array of culinary delights highlighted, Indian stews have garnered significant attention, with nine dishes making it to the prestigious list of "Best Stews In the World."

The renowned keema, a flavorful minced meat dish, claimed the 6th position, showcasing its enduring popularity. Chingri malai curry from Bengal followed closely, securing the 18th spot, while korma earned the 22nd position. Vindaloo, known for its spicy tang, made its mark at 26th place, while the comforting Dal Tadka ranked 30th. Saag Paneer, a North Indian favorite, found itself at 32nd place, with Shahi Paneer not far behind at 34th. Misal, a beloved Maharashtrian dish, clinched the 38th spot, rounding off the impressive representation of Indian stews.

Check out the complete list:

 

 

What's remarkable is the geographical diversity of these dishes, with contributions from various regions across India – North, South, East, and West – showcasing the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine.

Moreover, in another recent unveiling, Taste Atlas recognized India's prowess in sweet delicacies by featuring three Indian rice puddings among the top 10 globally. These accolades underscore India's culinary excellence and the global appreciation it commands for its rich and diverse gastronomic heritage.

