Meet 90s top Bollywood actress, who gave hits with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ended career; has now become…

This actress, who had given several hits with Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, later quit the industry.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 08:08 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Mamta Kulkarni (Image: Screengrab)
The glamour industry surely confirms fame and uber-luxurious life. However, maintaining success and fame sometimes becomes a task. One such Bollywood actress, who used to rule the industry in 90s, quit films to lead a simple life. 

The actress we are talking about has worked with many superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Govinda and raised eyebrows with her bold photoshoot. However, one mistake led to her downfall and she eventually quit the industry. She is none other than Mamta Kulkarni. 

Mamta Kulkarni started her career in 1991 with the film Tiranga and made her mark in a lead role with Aashiq Awara the following year. She then went on to star in some of the most successful films in Bollywood like Karan Arjun, which also starred Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Baazi which starred Aamir Khan, Ghatak which also starred Sunny Deol. 

With these films, the actress became one of the top Bollywood actresses in the 90s. However, in 1993, she then posed topless on the cover of Stardust Magazine. The photoshoot polarised everyone about her and became a raging controversy. But this didn't stop the actress from starring in several other hits like Policewala Gunda alongside Dharmendra, Kismat alongside Govinda, and Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller. 

However, before Chhupa Rustam, the actress starred in Rajkumar Santoshi's China Gate as lead actress, however, upon the release of the film, angered and frustrated at the turn of events, Kulkarni lashed out at Santoshi, accusing him of cutting her screen time because she had refused his advances. The filmmaker denied any such rumours. However, this death blow to Kulkarni's career. She only appeared in a handful of movies after that, and new offers dried up. 

The actress then quit films and later in 2010, she announced that she had become a yogini and even authored a book titled Autobiography of a Yogini, chronicling her life journey. Mamta Kulkarni's last appearance in the 2003 Bangladeshi film Shesh Bongsodhar and since then she has been away from the limelight. However, in 2013, she did grab headlines when she reportedly married Vicky Goswami, a drug lord. Later, in 2016, the actress was named as a co-accused in a Rs 2000-crore international drug racket in which Vicky was the mastermind. However, she has denied any such charges against her. 

