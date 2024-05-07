Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Man makes Lord Hanuman co-litigant in plea, Delhi High Court asks him to pay Rs 100000…

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, could never become lead actress, was victim of death hoax, is now..

Meet Bollywood's richest man and only billionaire, once sold toothbrushes, now richer than Shah Rukh, Salman combined

DNA Exclusive: From roaming on cycle to close confidant of Gandhi family, read inside story of Amethi's KL Sharma

Mukesh Ambani pays highest salary to this Reliance employee, he is son of…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man makes Lord Hanuman co-litigant in plea, Delhi High Court asks him to pay Rs 100000…

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, could never become lead actress, was victim of death hoax, is now..

Meet Bollywood's richest man and only billionaire, once sold toothbrushes, now richer than Shah Rukh, Salman combined

8 Bollywood star kids who did not benefit from nepotism, were flops

9 must-watch films based on parallel universes

7 television actors who impressed fans in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, could never become lead actress, was victim of death hoax, is now..

Meet Bollywood's richest man and only billionaire, once sold toothbrushes, now richer than Shah Rukh, Salman combined

Meet actress who became superstar after debut film, quit acting at peak of her career after threats from..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, could never become lead actress, was victim of death hoax, is now..

Farida Jalal was married to actor Tabrez Barmavar. They met on the sets of 'Jeevan Rekha' and fell in love. The couple got married in November 1978 and moved to Bangalore where her husband had a soap factory business.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 07, 2024, 02:53 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, we will tell you about actress Farida Jalal, one of the legends of the Indian film industry, who has a film career spanning almost fifty years. In her long career so far, Farida Jalal has appeared in more than 200 films with many superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others. 

Farida Jalal has worked with superstars of all decades in her illustrious career and is considered one of the most respected celebrities in India. She has worked in many TV shows and now also on OTT. Farida Jalal was born in May 1950, in Mumbai (then Bombay). She made her acting debut in the year 1967 with the film 'Taqdeer'. Despite having a successful career in films and on TV, Farida Jalal could never become a lead heroine. Very early in her career, she got typecast and usually played the sister or rejected fiancée of the male lead.

Farida Jalal was married to actor Tabrez Barmavar. They met on the sets of 'Jeevan Rekha' and fell in love. The couple got married in November 1978 and moved to Bangalore where her husband had a soap factory business. They have a son named Yaseen. Her husband died in September 2003.

Farida Jalal herself grabbed headlines and shocked the nation in 2017 when she became a victim of a death hoax. There were several fake reports on various websites about her death which spread like wildfire. The rumours went so out of hand that Farida Jalal herself had come clean for her fans. 

She was quoted as saying, "I am hale and hearty. I don't know from where these baseless rumours are coming from. Initially, I laughed, but for the last 30 mins my phone has been constantly ringing and everybody is asking the same question. It's a bit irritating, I wonder why people spread such rumours."

Farida Jalal is currently garnering fame for her recent appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' which was released on Netflix this month. Let us tell you, Farida Jalal's work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first web series 'Heeramandi' is being appreciated all over the world, and with this series, she has shown her acting prowess on OTT as well. Fans are now more than excited to see what Farida Jalal has in store for them next.

READ | Meet actress who became superstar after debut film, quit acting at peak of her career after threats from..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, alleges custodial torture, murder

Meet superstar who stole cars at age 13, was arrested, had no money, got first big role at 45, now worth Rs 130 crore

Meet star whose director abandoned his debut film, had no work for years, became alcoholic, then gave Rs 900-crore hit

Billionaire with Rs 1099286 crore net worth to bet big on India, aims to invest in...

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on if she is leaving Bollywood after Lok Sabha elections: 'Many of my films...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement