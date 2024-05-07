Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, could never become lead actress, was victim of death hoax, is now..

Today, we will tell you about actress Farida Jalal, one of the legends of the Indian film industry, who has a film career spanning almost fifty years. In her long career so far, Farida Jalal has appeared in more than 200 films with many superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

Farida Jalal has worked with superstars of all decades in her illustrious career and is considered one of the most respected celebrities in India. She has worked in many TV shows and now also on OTT. Farida Jalal was born in May 1950, in Mumbai (then Bombay). She made her acting debut in the year 1967 with the film 'Taqdeer'. Despite having a successful career in films and on TV, Farida Jalal could never become a lead heroine. Very early in her career, she got typecast and usually played the sister or rejected fiancée of the male lead.

Farida Jalal was married to actor Tabrez Barmavar. They met on the sets of 'Jeevan Rekha' and fell in love. The couple got married in November 1978 and moved to Bangalore where her husband had a soap factory business. They have a son named Yaseen. Her husband died in September 2003.

Farida Jalal herself grabbed headlines and shocked the nation in 2017 when she became a victim of a death hoax. There were several fake reports on various websites about her death which spread like wildfire. The rumours went so out of hand that Farida Jalal herself had come clean for her fans.

She was quoted as saying, "I am hale and hearty. I don't know from where these baseless rumours are coming from. Initially, I laughed, but for the last 30 mins my phone has been constantly ringing and everybody is asking the same question. It's a bit irritating, I wonder why people spread such rumours."

Farida Jalal is currently garnering fame for her recent appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' which was released on Netflix this month. Let us tell you, Farida Jalal's work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first web series 'Heeramandi' is being appreciated all over the world, and with this series, she has shown her acting prowess on OTT as well. Fans are now more than excited to see what Farida Jalal has in store for them next.

