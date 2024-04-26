Twitter
Viral

Woman attends online meeting on scooter while stuck in traffic, video goes viral

A recent video from Bengaluru captures a woman participating in an online meeting while stuck in traffic, adding to the city's collection of "Peak Bengaluru" moments.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Bengaluru, renowned for its tech prowess and bustling streets, has once again found itself at the center of online chatter, this time for a peculiar incident showcasing the city's unique blend of work and traffic woes.

In the latest addition to the saga of "peak Bengaluru" moments – a term coined to encapsulate the city's quirky occurrences – a video surfaced on social media capturing a woman participating in an online meeting while seemingly ensnared in gridlock traffic.

Shared by a user identified as X, the video depicts the woman seated on her scooter, clutching a mobile device as she actively engages in the virtual meeting. The camera pans to reveal the stagnant traffic stretching along the road, emphasizing the everyday challenge of navigating Bengaluru's congested streets.

The accompanying caption, "Work from traffic. Just a normal day in Bangalore," encapsulates the resigned acceptance of the city's denizens towards such occurrences.

Since its upload on a microblogging site on Tuesday, the video has garnered over 200 views, drawing attention to the evolving landscape of work dynamics and the growing reliance on digital platforms, even amidst the chaos of urban life.

This incident is not an isolated one. Over the past year, numerous similar instances have emerged, highlighting the seamless integration of work and life in Bengaluru, albeit under unconventional circumstances.

The video swiftly garnered reactions from netizens, with one expressing disapproval, stating, "this is not done," while another empathetically remarked, "omg that's sad to see." A third individual commented, "This is called real work pressure," underscoring the relentless demands faced by professionals in the city's competitive environment.

