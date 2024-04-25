Lara Dutta has this to say about trolls calling her ‘buddhi, moti’: ‘I don’t know what someone like that…’

Lara Dutta reacts to online trolls calling her 'buddhi, moti', reveals how she deals with it.

Lara Dutta is currently busy promoting her upcoming web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond which also stars Jimmy Shergill. In a recent interview, the actress talked about if online trolling affects her and revealed the way she handles the trolls who calls her "buddhi, moti."

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Lara Dutt addressed how she deals with online trolls and negativity and said, "See on a personal level, I think for me, I don't have a massive social media presence. My social media presence...I am there but I am there as much as I want to be. If I am going to be hungry for followers and for comments and for things like that, then I also have to be ready to take everything that comes along with it."

She further added, "So my social media feed is really things that to me are special that I really do want to share with people that are genuinely following me. So, I don't have a massive following but the ones that are there are authentically genuine people that want to be there. And if there are that kind of people, they are not there to pull you down."

The actress further recalled being called 'buddhi, moti' online and said, "I think I am blessed. I don't deal with a lot of trolls or nasty comments or things like that. I mean, Of course, people will have...it's their right to have an opinion you know, and they will say something to you. A lot of people say 'arrey buddhi ho gayi', 'arrey moti ho gayi'. Is it really going to make a difference in my life? It doesn't. I also know that there are anonymous people behind handles. I don't know what someone like that is going through in their life. So, I can't be judgemental about someone else either. It's fine."

Lara Dutta and Jimmy Shergill's Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is a war room drama which also stars Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna. The show will stream on JioCinema from April 25. The actress also has Welcome To The Jungle and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in the pipeline.

