Lara Dutta reveals real reason behind rejecting Keanu Reeves' 'The Matrix'

Apart from being a skilled artist, Lara Dutta is a family-loving person, and she gives them priority over her career. Currently, the actress is enjoying the second innings of her career. She's been offered a variety of roles in films like 'Bell Bottom,' series 'Hundred,' 'Hiccups and Hookups,' and 'Kaun Banega Shikharwati'. Even before making a mark in Bollywood, Lara had kept her family above anything, and she even rejected Hollywood's 'The Matrix' for her mother.

Recently during a conversation with Hindustan Times, Lara Dutta revealed that she was offered a part in Keanu Reeves' 'The Matrix,' but she couldn't accept it as her mother was unwell. "I just had to be with my mother at the time since she was unwell, extremely unwell. Therefore I didn’t think twice,” Lara added. The 'No Entry' actress even shared that while filming Bejoy Nambiar's anthology 'David' (2012) she would juggle between shoots and nursing her newly-born daughter Saira. "I would shoot and then return to my house and feed her (Saira). I would again shoot for some parts and then either go back again or have my daughter brought to the sets so I could feed her on time.”

Previously, the actress revealed that she took a sabbatical from films as it was getting monotonous for her. The actor explained that her choice to leave the screen was motivated by a desire to spend more time with her daughter Saira, whom she shares with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi, as well as the fact that the industry rarely provided her with fascinating roles.

"By the time I reached my early 30s, I honestly may have gotten a bit jaded. The industry was in a different space back then. You were cast because a glamorous actress had to be cast in a film. You were invariably playing the hero's girlfriend or wife. I got tired of it," Lara told PTI.