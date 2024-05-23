Twitter
Hollywood

Cate Blanchett wears Palestinian flag-inspired dress at Cannes red carpet, makes bold political statement

For the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Cate Blanchett made a bold political statement by wearing a Palestinian flag-inspired dress.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 23, 2024, 01:04 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Cate Blanchett
The Oscar-winning Australian actress and producer Cate Blanchett made a bold statement and showcased her support for Palestine at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. On May 20, Cate walked the red carpet and also expressed her political stance on a burning issue. 

On Monday, the Oscar-winning star arrived at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival to attend the premiere of The Apprentice. For the special occasion, Cate donned a black off-shoulder Jean Paul Gaultier dress by Haider Ackermann. Her off-the-shoulder gown – designed by the Colombian-born French designer Haider Ackermann – looked like a plain black dress. However, when Blanchett moved, cameras captured the back of the dress, which appeared white. Later, she lifted her hem, and they captured the outfit's green inner lining. Blanchett, against the red carpet, appeared to be a tribute to the Palestinian flag. The Elizabeth star paired her dress with a chain of pearls. 

Cate's photos from the Cannes red carpet went viral on the internet, with fans speculating if the back of her dress was white or a light shade of pink. Many couldn't ignore how her dress's colours—black and green—when seen against the red carpet's backdrop, seemingly stood in solidarity with the Palestinian cause, reflecting the predominant colours of the sovereign state—currently the subject location of a warring conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Though the actress hasn't addressed the issue of attire choice tying up with her pro-Palestinian stance officially, she has vocalised her stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

Another reason why many netizens supported the belief that she deliberately picked that dress for the internationally famed event is that, in November 2023, Cate supported Gaza at the European Parliament. A month after Hamas struck southern Israel on October 7, followed by Israel's widespread bombing of Gaza, she urged the EU to call for a ceasefire and stop the targeting of the unarmed Palestinian population.

Cate is among the actors involved with the Artists4Ceasefire, a collective of creatives advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza. The actress signed a letter addressed to US President Joe Biden, asking for “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.”

Read: Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

