Malhar trailer: Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil-starrer showcases love, friendship breaking societal boundaries

Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil-starrer intervenes in three stories of love and friendship that challenges society and emerges victorious.

The trailer for the feature film Malhar has dropped, and it promises a captivating fusion of three interconnected stories set in a single village. The love drama is directed by Vishal Kumbhar and produced by Praful Prasad under the banner of V Motion Pictures. Malhar boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Alongside Hashmi and Patil, Rishi Saxena, Shrinivas Pokale, Vinayak Potdar, Mohammad Samad, and Akshata Acharya play pivotal roles.

The trailer narrates three sagas of love and friendship breaking societal boundaries. Malhar is touted as a heartwarming exploration into the intertwined tales of love, struggle, and resilience in rural Kutch, India. The trailer shares a glimpse into Javed and Bhairav’s unbreakable bond, Jasmine and Jatin's love against all odds, and Kesar and Laxman's challenging journey.

Speaking about the film, director Vishal Kumbhar shared, "Malhar is a love letter to the vibrant culture and resilience of Kutch. Through these three interwoven stories, we celebrate the human spirit's ability to find joy and connection even amidst life's challenges. The film is a delightful blend of humour, heart, and a touch of the unexpected, leaving audiences with a smile and a sense of hope."

Producer Praful Pasad echoed the sentiment, adding, "It is a beautiful tapestry woven from three interconnected stories from different age groups and circumstances set in Kutch. We've crafted the film in an engaging and simplest way to ensure the audience enjoys a thoroughly entertaining experience. The story shows different shades of a person's life making it more relatable to all age groups." Malhar was earlier scheduled for May 31, but now the film will release in Hindi and Marathi on June 7.

