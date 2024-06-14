IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness heatwave till...

The maximum temperature remained in the range of 45-47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Haryana and Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Heatwave conditions will last for the next four to five days across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned us on Thursday. The weather department said, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over northern parts of India during the next 4-5 days.”

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for West Bengal and the northeastern states, even if scorching conditions are still present in the northern regions. According to the MeT department's weather forecast, Northeast India, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal could experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next four to five days.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature in several areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan stayed between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius. During the heatwave, Kanpur recorded a temperature of 47.5°C.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions between June 13 and June 17. Additionally, a heatwave alert was issued for Jharkhand, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal from June 13 to June 15.

From June 13 to June 17, heatwave conditions are predicted to persist throughout Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and portions of Punjab regions; on June 16 and 17, isolated pockets within these regions may experience severe heatwave conditions.

Parts of Maharashtra and Goa had intense rains last week, which resulted in floods and waterlogging in certain coastal districts. The Teesta River swelled today due to heavy rain, leaving portions of West Bengal under water. In the northeastern states, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms also resulted in flooding and landslides.