IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness heatwave till...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'He advised to...': BJP leader Tamilisai on viral video of her interaction with Amit Shah

Release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj halted by Gujarat High Court; know why

Elon Musk’s massive pay package gets green signal, to get over Rs 3751160000000 from job at…

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's film postponed; to now clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

'Aim to address global challenges, foster international cooperation': PM Modi after landing in Italy for G7 Summit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'He advised to...': BJP leader Tamilisai on viral video of her interaction with Amit Shah

Release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj halted by Gujarat High Court; know why

Elon Musk’s massive pay package gets green signal, to get over Rs 3751160000000 from job at…

8 most intelligent Mughal queens

Diabetes: 8 superfoods to lower insulin resistance

10 most searched things on YouTube 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj halted by Gujarat High Court; know why

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's film postponed; to now clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Meet actor with no films, still more popular than Bollywood star kids, rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3

HomeIndia

India

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness heatwave till...

The maximum temperature remained in the range of 45-47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Haryana and Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 08:56 AM IST

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness heatwave till...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Heatwave conditions will last for the next four to five days across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned us on Thursday. The weather department said, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over northern parts of India during the next 4-5 days.”

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for West Bengal and the northeastern states, even if scorching conditions are still present in the northern regions. According to the MeT department's weather forecast, Northeast India, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal could experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next four to five days.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature in several areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan stayed between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius. During the heatwave, Kanpur recorded a temperature of 47.5°C.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions between June 13 and June 17. Additionally, a heatwave alert was issued for Jharkhand, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal from June 13 to June 15.

From June 13 to June 17, heatwave conditions are predicted to persist throughout Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and portions of Punjab regions; on June 16 and 17, isolated pockets within these regions may experience severe heatwave conditions.

Parts of Maharashtra and Goa had intense rains last week, which resulted in floods and waterlogging in certain coastal districts. The Teesta River swelled today due to heavy rain, leaving portions of West Bengal under water. In the northeastern states, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms also resulted in flooding and landslides.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's incomplete love story features murders, jail and heartbreaks

Top 5 headphones on Amazon under Rs 1500: Ultimate listening guide

WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet actress who was to be next superstar, was slapped by Rekha on set, then quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Top men’s sports shoes under Rs 1000 on Amazon you should never miss in 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement