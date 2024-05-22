Twitter
Kalki 2898 AD: Keerthy Suresh is Prabhas' assistant Bujji, new promo reveals dystopian world's 'ground-breaking visuals'

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to heat stroke: Tips to prevent dehydration during summer

Pune Porsche Horror: Court cancels bail of teen who killed two with car, sends him to observation home till...

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised: Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla reach KD Hospital

Centre slaps Rs 2710800 fine on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, 8 others for violating...

Kalki 2898 AD: Keerthy Suresh is Prabhas' assistant Bujji, new promo reveals dystopian world's 'ground-breaking visuals'

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to heat stroke: Tips to prevent dehydration during summer

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised: Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla reach KD Hospital

Kalki 2898 AD: Keerthy Suresh is Prabhas' assistant Bujji, new promo reveals dystopian world's 'ground-breaking visuals'

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised: Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla reach KD Hospital

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari takes Heeramandi to Cannes, recreates Bibbojaan's iconic Gajagamini walk in floral gown

Kalki 2898 AD: Keerthy Suresh is Prabhas' assistant Bujji, new promo reveals dystopian world's 'ground-breaking visuals'

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD introduced Keerthy Suresh as Prabhas' assistant Bujji and also revealed the film's new release date.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 22, 2024, 10:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kalki 2898 AD
Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is among the most-awaited films of the year, and the makers have taken the anticipation for the film to a whole new level. On Wednesday, the makers introduced a crucial character from their upcoming film with a new promo. The promo also gave glimpses of their action-packed dystopian world along with Bhairava's (Prabhas) assistant Bujji. 

Bujji is Bhairava's Jarvis (Iron Man's assistant from MCU), and it is voiced by none other than Keerthy Suresh. The promo starts with a small robot interacting with Bhairava, explaining to him that the mission he embarks on is impossible. Bujji further gives him the probability of the mission. Soon we are introduced to a dystopian world, where huge war machines collide. As Bhairava seeks to end the injustice, he gets into a constant disagreement with Bujji. Prabhas is also seen riding a cool batmobile-kind of bike. At last, a fallen but delighted Bhairava says, "Love you, Bujji." The promo ends with the new release date of Kalki 2898 AD, June 27, 2024. 

As soon as the promo was uploaded, fans of Prabhas hailed it as the 'biggest blockbuster' of his career. Several netizens and fans lauded director Nag Ashwin's grand vision, and the visuals. A fan wrote, "This is the real Prabhas everyone wants to see.  Now he is back to the real cinema because Bollywood can't afford him in terms of real content." Another fan wrote, "Never seen visuals in Indian cinema ️ Bow down to #Prabhas and Nagi for achieving the impossible." A netizen wrote, "The fluidity of movement, the mechanics. Tbh this VFX is actually amazing Bujji X Bhairava will surely destroy all the previous box office records of India!" Kalki 2898 AD also features Deepiika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Kalki 2898 AD will now be released in cinemas on June 26, 2024.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after attending KKR's IPL Playoffs game; details inside

