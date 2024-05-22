DNA TV Show: Who killed missing Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar in India?

The disappearance of the Bangladesh MP remained a mystery for eight days. Now his murder has become a mystery.

Amidst the viral statements during the election campaign, a high-profile murder in Bengal created a sensation. Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim, who was missing in India for the last eight days, has been murdered in Kolkata. According to the police, MP Azim was murdered by Bangladesh killers with whom Azim was last seen at a flat in the New Town area of Kolkata. However, it is not yet clear whether MP Azim was murdered in the same flat or somewhere else because the police have not yet found the body of the MP.

The disappearance of the Bangladesh MP remained a mystery for eight days. Now his murder has become a mystery. Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim, 56, had come to Kolkata on May 12 to get treatment for his one ear. He was staying at his friend Gopal Biswas's house in Kolkata. On May 13, the MP had left his friend's house saying he was going to the doctor.

In the evening, MP Azim sent a WhatsApp message to his friend and informed him that he was going to Delhi. On May 17, MP Azim's family called Gopal Biswas from Bangladesh and informed him that MP Azim's phone was switched off. After this, Kolkata Police tracked the location of his phone to Muzaffarpur, Bihar on May 17. Now the news of his murder has come which raises many questions. the responsibility of investigating the case has been handed over to Bengal CID.

