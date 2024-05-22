Twitter
DNA TV Show: Who killed missing Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar in India?

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals knock RCB out of IPL 2024; to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2

Malhar trailer: Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil-starrer showcases love, friendship breaking societal boundaries

UK PM Rishi Sunak announces general election date, to be held on...

Kalki 2898 AD: Keerthy Suresh is Prabhas' assistant Bujji, new promo reveals dystopian world's 'ground-breaking visuals'

DNA TV Show: Who killed missing Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar in India?

The disappearance of the Bangladesh MP remained a mystery for eight days. Now his murder has become a mystery.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 22, 2024, 11:34 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

Amidst the viral statements during the election campaign, a high-profile murder in Bengal created a sensation. Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim, who was missing in India for the last eight days, has been murdered in Kolkata. According to the police, MP Azim was murdered by Bangladesh killers with whom Azim was last seen at a flat in the New Town area of Kolkata. However, it is not yet clear whether MP Azim was murdered in the same flat or somewhere else because the police have not yet found the body of the MP.

The disappearance of the Bangladesh MP remained a mystery for eight days. Now his murder has become a mystery. Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim, 56, had come to Kolkata on May 12  to get treatment for his one ear. He was staying at his friend Gopal Biswas's house in Kolkata. On May 13, the MP had left his friend's house saying he was going to the doctor.

In the evening, MP Azim sent a WhatsApp message to his friend and informed him that he was going to Delhi. On May 17, MP Azim's family called Gopal Biswas from Bangladesh and informed him that MP Azim's phone was switched off. After this, Kolkata Police tracked the location of his phone to Muzaffarpur, Bihar on May 17. Now the news of his murder has come which raises many questions. the responsibility of investigating the case has been handed over to Bengal CID.

READ | Pune Porsche Horror: Court cancels bail of teen who killed two with car, sends him to observation home till...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
