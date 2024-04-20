West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Will BJP Defeat Mamatas Firebrand Leader Mahua Moitra

Although TMC's Mahua Moitra, the incumbent MP, has enjoyed significant attention for a while, the BJP caused a stir by nominating Amrita Roy, a member of Krishnanagar's royal family, as its candidate. This unexpected move indicates the BJP's strategic approach to attract diverse voter bases and challenge established political figures in the region. The decision reflects the party's willingness to leverage historical and cultural affiliations to broaden its appeal and potentially sway the outcome of the upcoming election.