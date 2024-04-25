Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anees Bazmee says choosing 'wrong people' is reason behind Akshay Kumar's bad run at box office

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar fifties and disciplined bowling help RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs

DNA TV Show: Will RBI action on Kotak Mahindra Bank impact customers?

Watch: Govinda mends fences with Krushna, arrives at niece Arti Singh's wedding but solo, fans say 'mami nahi aayi'

'This is the problem in India...': Wasim Akram's blunt take on fans booing Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anees Bazmee says choosing 'wrong people' is reason behind Akshay Kumar's bad run at box office

DNA TV Show: Will RBI action on Kotak Mahindra Bank impact customers?

Watch: Govinda mends fences with Krushna, arrives at niece Arti Singh's wedding but solo, fans say 'mami nahi aayi'

Hypertension:Warning signs of high blood pressure in legs and feet

Animals that break trust

Benefits of having yogurt in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Anees Bazmee says choosing 'wrong people' is reason behind Akshay Kumar's bad run at box office

Heeramandi first reviews out: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut called 'mesmerising, must-watch masterpiece'

Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction in 2020 #MeToo case overturned by New York court

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anees Bazmee says choosing 'wrong people' is reason behind Akshay Kumar's bad run at box office

Anees Bazmee reacted to the dull phase of Akshay Kumar and commented on why he is delivering back-to-back flops.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 11:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Anees Bazmee, Akshay Kumar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee commented on Akshay Kumar's dull phase at the box office. In recent years, Akshay has delivered back-to-back flops (read Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu). Even his recent release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has become one of the biggest flops of this year yet. Anees, who has collaborated with Akshay in superhits Welcome, Singh is Kinng, and Thank You have reacted to the recent failures of Akshay. 

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Anees lauded Akshay as a complete actor and asserted that he's either choosing the wrong script or working with the wrong people. Anees said, "He is a star. Many of these stars have had good times and bad times. It happens. Sometimes their films don’t work, then two films will work and it goes on. He is such a beautiful person. He can dance, do action, he does fantastic comedy, he can cry, he is a complete actor. There can be times when he chose the wrong script, or the wrong people to work with who don’t do justice to his talent. I don’t know the exact reason." 

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director recalled working with him and praised his punctuality, "It was so much fun working with him because he is so punctual. He comes for a 7 am shoot at sharp 7. This is something very rare for us, but it’s a different thing. We’ve also become disciplined working with him." 

A few months back Anees suffered a leg injury, and he revealed that Akshay came to see him, and advised him to continue physiotherapy. Anees said that they have made very beautiful films together and those were very successful as well. "I share a special relationship with him, but there are times when we haven’t met for a year. But when we finally meet, it feels like we met only yesterday. When I recently suffered a leg injury, he met me. He didn’t say much, but the way he looked at my injury and spoke to me, I could feel how concerned he was. That’s the kind of friendship we share. He told me to continue physiotherapy and said, ‘Don’t think you are fine, because I have had many injuries myself while doing action. I have gotten my body broken a lot, I have felt the pain.’ So he requested me to get proper treatment and heal," Anees asserted. On the work front, Anees will bring the third instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated for Diwali 2024. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet Sanvi Jain who is all-India female topper of JEE Mains 2024, scored 100 percentile; her rank is…

Woman diagnosed with 'love brain' after calling boyfriend 100 times daily, details inside

Tripura East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase-2 voting: Check what's open and closed in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad tomorrow

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement