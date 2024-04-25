Anees Bazmee says choosing 'wrong people' is reason behind Akshay Kumar's bad run at box office

Anees Bazmee reacted to the dull phase of Akshay Kumar and commented on why he is delivering back-to-back flops.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee commented on Akshay Kumar's dull phase at the box office. In recent years, Akshay has delivered back-to-back flops (read Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu). Even his recent release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has become one of the biggest flops of this year yet. Anees, who has collaborated with Akshay in superhits Welcome, Singh is Kinng, and Thank You have reacted to the recent failures of Akshay.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Anees lauded Akshay as a complete actor and asserted that he's either choosing the wrong script or working with the wrong people. Anees said, "He is a star. Many of these stars have had good times and bad times. It happens. Sometimes their films don’t work, then two films will work and it goes on. He is such a beautiful person. He can dance, do action, he does fantastic comedy, he can cry, he is a complete actor. There can be times when he chose the wrong script, or the wrong people to work with who don’t do justice to his talent. I don’t know the exact reason."

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director recalled working with him and praised his punctuality, "It was so much fun working with him because he is so punctual. He comes for a 7 am shoot at sharp 7. This is something very rare for us, but it’s a different thing. We’ve also become disciplined working with him."

A few months back Anees suffered a leg injury, and he revealed that Akshay came to see him, and advised him to continue physiotherapy. Anees said that they have made very beautiful films together and those were very successful as well. "I share a special relationship with him, but there are times when we haven’t met for a year. But when we finally meet, it feels like we met only yesterday. When I recently suffered a leg injury, he met me. He didn’t say much, but the way he looked at my injury and spoke to me, I could feel how concerned he was. That’s the kind of friendship we share. He told me to continue physiotherapy and said, ‘Don’t think you are fine, because I have had many injuries myself while doing action. I have gotten my body broken a lot, I have felt the pain.’ So he requested me to get proper treatment and heal," Anees asserted. On the work front, Anees will bring the third instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated for Diwali 2024.