Met Gala 2024: Date, theme, dress code, guests list; everything to know about the mega event

The Met Gala 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with a dress code called "The Garden of Time," inspired by a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 02:30 PM IST

Met Gala 2024 is just around the corner, and fans are excited to see their favorite celebrities dressed up and posing for photos. Vogue is hosting the event on May 6, like they have for the past four years.

Gwendoline Christie, known for her role in Game of Thrones, will host the ceremony. Lots of famous performers from different backgrounds are expected to be there, all dressed according to the gala's theme.

What is the theme of the Met Gala 2024?

The Met Gala 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with a dress code called "The Garden of Time," inspired by a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard. This theme is drawn from the latest spring collection at the Costume Institute, which will be exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 to September 2, 2024. The exhibition will feature 250 outfits, including some rare pieces never seen by the public before. Innovative animation techniques, including computer-generated imagery and artificial intelligence, will allow the public to experience the collection in a unique way. 

Who will co-chair the Met Gala this year? 

Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Vogue's Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs for this year's Met Gala. The honorary chairs for the evening are TikTok CEO Shou Chew and Jonathan Anderson.

Who all to expect?

This year's speculated guest list for the Met Gala is buzzing with names like Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Ben Affleck (husband of Jennifer Lopez), Elsa Pataky (wife of Chris Hemsworth), Taylor Russell, Jamie Dornan, Greta Lee, and Josh O'Connor.

Adding to the excitement, there are rumors swirling around the potential attendance of celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, alongside Lauren Sanchez, Caitlin Clark, Sam Altman, and Jeff Bezos.

However, one regular attendee, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has confirmed her absence this year due to a packed filming schedule. She expressed her anticipation for the event, highlighting her enjoyment of witnessing the creativity on display.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland may also skip the gala due to commitments with his London production of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ which is entering its final week of rehearsals.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
