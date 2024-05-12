Twitter
Pavitra Jayaram, Trinayani actress, dies on the spot in car crash

Telugu and Kannada television actress Pavitra Jayaram passed away due to horrific car crash in Andhra Pradesh.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 12, 2024, 07:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Pavitra Jayaram
Actress Pavitra Jayaram, who essayed the role of Thilottama in the hit Telugu television series Trinayani passed away in a road accident on Sunday. She died on the spot in a horrific car crash near Mahabubnagar in Andhra Pradesh.

The car lost control and hit the divider. Later, the bus coming from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi collided with the right side of the car. Pavitra was seriously injured in the accident and died on the spot.

The accident occurred while returning to Hanakere in Mandya district of Karnataka. As per media reports, Pavithra’s cousin Apeksha, driver Srikanth and actor Chandrakanth were seriously injured in the incident.

The accident has shocked the entertainment industry. Further details on the case are awaited from the police. Actor Sameeip Acharyaa mourned the actress’s demise as he took to social media to express his sorrow. He wrote, “Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

