IPL 2024: What is obstructing the field in cricket? Why was Ravindra Jadeja given out in an unusual way?

In a dramatic turn of events, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was controversially dismissed for obstructing the field during their intense chase against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 fixture on Sunday. Jadeja, who had scored five runs off seven deliveries, was abruptly sent back to the dressing room at a pivotal moment in the second innings.

During the penultimate delivery of the 16th over, Jadeja deftly played the ball towards third man and swiftly took a single. Anticipating a possible second run, Jadeja attempted to return to the crease, only to be denied by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. This decision prompted Jadeja to sprint back to safety.

However, Sanju Samson attempted a direct hit which unfortunately ricocheted off Jadeja. Rajasthan Royals (RR) seized this opportunity to appeal for Jadeja's dismissal under the obstruction of the field rule. After careful review by the third umpire, it was determined that Jadeja had indeed altered his running path, leading to his dismissal in accordance with the rules. This marked the first instance of such a ruling in the IPL 2024 season.

What is obstructing the field in cricket?

According to MCC laws of cricket, the batter will be adjudged out if he/she wilfully attempts in defence of his/her wicket. "The striker is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket," the law says.

