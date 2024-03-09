What Rakul Preet Chooses Marriage Or Career | Rapid Round | DNA Women Achievers Award 2024

Rakul Preet Singh was the winner of the Powerhouse Performer of the Year award at the DNA New-Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024 held in Delhi on Wednesday. The actress, known for her work in several languages across India, graced the occasion and spoke about her journey in cinema, how her parents supported her, and why she remembers her milestones. Its Rakul first appearance after marriage at DNA New-Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024 .