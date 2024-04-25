Twitter
Cricket

Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof announces retirement from international cricket

Maroof's cricketing journey commenced in 2006, with her debut against arch-rivals India in Jaipur.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 04:48 PM IST

One of the most revered figures in Pakistan women's cricket, Bismah Maroof, has officially announced her retirement from international cricket following a distinguished 17-year career. Maroof leaves behind a legacy as Pakistan's top run-scorer in both ODIs and T20Is.

Maroof's cricketing journey commenced in 2006, with her debut against arch-rivals India in Jaipur. Since then, she has etched her name into the annals of cricketing history.

Throughout her career, Maroof amassed 3369 runs in 136 ODIs, boasting an average of 29.55, with 21 half-centuries and a top score of 99. In 140 T20I matches, she accumulated 2893 runs, including 12 fifties, at an average of 27.55. Her leadership skills were evident in her captaincy of 96 games, comprising 62 T20Is and 34 ODIs. Under her guidance, the team secured 16 victories out of 32 One-Day Internationals and 27 T20I wins.

"I have decided to retire from the game I love the most. It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories. I want to express my gratitude to my family, who has supported me throughout my cricketing journey, from the very beginning until now," she was quoted as saying via a PCB release on April 26.

She thanked the PCB for showing their faith in her and giving her the responsibility to lead the side, "I also want to extend my thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for believing in me and providing the platform to showcase my talent. The support from the PCB has been invaluable, particularly in implementing the first-ever parental policy for me, which enabled me to represent my country at the highest level while being a mother.

"Lastly, I would like to thank my fellow players, who have become like family to me. The camaraderie we shared both on and off the field is something I will cherish forever," she further added. 

She most recently played in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies women at home. Unfortunately, the hosts, Pakistan, lost the series 0-3. Maroof had a decent performance, scoring 91 runs. She is currently a member of the T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies women, set to begin on April 26. However, her recent announcement raises questions about her availability for the matches.

