Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet son of former India cricketer whose cricket career ended in just 11 days, now works as lawyer, his wife is..

Nagaland Board class 10, 12 Result 2024: NBSE, HSLC, HSSLC results declared, direct link here

Blinkit more valuable that Zomato’s core food business, now valued at…

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Akshay, Govinda, was slapped by superstar on set, then quit acting, is now..

Watch: Annoyed Jr NTR losses cool on paparazzi in Mumbai, shouts 'keep it back'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manisha Koirala says first visit to Heeramandi set left her nervous, shaking: 'Sanjay asked me to go home' | Exclusive

Meet son of former India cricketer whose cricket career ended in just 11 days, now works as lawyer, his wife is..

Nagaland Board class 10, 12 Result 2024: NBSE, HSLC, HSSLC results declared, direct link here

10 poorest countries in the world

Ayushmann Khurrana poses with Dua Lipa, Dev Patel in his 'global domination era' at Time100 gala

6 Bollywood directors who moved to OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

Manisha Koirala says first visit to Heeramandi set left her nervous, shaking: 'Sanjay asked me to go home' | Exclusive

Ruslaan review: Aayush Sharma shines in Karan Butani's thrilling action entertainer

Watch: Annoyed Jr NTR losses cool on paparazzi in Mumbai, shouts 'keep it back'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Annoyed Jr NTR losses cool on paparazzi in Mumbai, shouts 'keep it back'

Jr NTR lost his cool on paparazzi when were clicking him while he was having a conversation on the phone.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 02:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Jr NTR
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Telugu superstar Jr NTR is known for maintaining his cool attitude even when he is mobbed by fans. However, this time, the actor lost his cool and shouted at the paparazzi. Recently, the RRR actor flew down to Mumbai to film War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

In the recent viral video, Jr NTR is seen entering a hotel and having a conversation over mobile. The paps followed him, and he got annoyed by their presence. At first, he gave them a look and walked further. When the photographers tried to go beyond the hotel's entrance, the actor shouted, "Oye! Keep it back." 

Soon the video, and his reaction went viral. A section of internet users called him 'arrogant', whereas, his fans supported the actor, saying that paps do need to stay in their limits. A netizen wrote, "Kaamyabi hazam nahi hui." Another netizen wrote, "Jeene do bhai. Star hai to insaan hi haina." An internet user wrote, "This is the attitude of Telugu stars." Another internet user wrote, "Kutch to personal life hota hai na paps." 

When Jr NTR protected director Trivikram from fan mob

Earlier this month, Tarak attended an event in Hyderabad. As expected the actor was surrounded by a sea of fanatics, who were trying hard to take a closer look or greet their idol. Known for his generous nature, Jr NTR has again won his fans with the way he handled the mob. 

While leaving the event, his fans blocked his way, and one of them even touched his feet. The video from the event captured the frantic moment, in which Jr NTR was even getting pushed by uncontrollable fans. However, the actor maintain his calm. Amid fans' craze, Jr NTR made sure to prioritise the director's Trivikram’s safety. Yes,  the director who helmed the actor's blockbuster Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), was spotted with Jr NTR. The RRR actor made sure to escort Trivikram to his car, and his bodyguards also helped them in clearing the way for them. The video of Jr NTR helping Trivikram surfaced on the internet, and it went viral instantly.

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen in Devara Part One. The movie will also mark Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's debut in Telugu.Devara will be released in cinemas on Dusshera, October 10, 2024. Apart from War 2, he also has Prashanth Neel's directorial in the pipeline.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Professional Indian gamers earn unbelievable amounts of money amid gaming boom; Know about their annual earnings

Bihar: 6 killed, many injured in massive fire at Patna hotel

This city to witness 'Zero Shadow Day' today; know everything about this rare celestial event

Evolution of Diagnostic Industry: New trends and models transforming the healthcare industry

Meet twins who studied for 10 hours daily to clear JEE Main 2024 in first attempt, one got 100 percentile and other...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement