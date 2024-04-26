Watch: Annoyed Jr NTR losses cool on paparazzi in Mumbai, shouts 'keep it back'

Jr NTR lost his cool on paparazzi when were clicking him while he was having a conversation on the phone.

Telugu superstar Jr NTR is known for maintaining his cool attitude even when he is mobbed by fans. However, this time, the actor lost his cool and shouted at the paparazzi. Recently, the RRR actor flew down to Mumbai to film War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

In the recent viral video, Jr NTR is seen entering a hotel and having a conversation over mobile. The paps followed him, and he got annoyed by their presence. At first, he gave them a look and walked further. When the photographers tried to go beyond the hotel's entrance, the actor shouted, "Oye! Keep it back."

Soon the video, and his reaction went viral. A section of internet users called him 'arrogant', whereas, his fans supported the actor, saying that paps do need to stay in their limits. A netizen wrote, "Kaamyabi hazam nahi hui." Another netizen wrote, "Jeene do bhai. Star hai to insaan hi haina." An internet user wrote, "This is the attitude of Telugu stars." Another internet user wrote, "Kutch to personal life hota hai na paps."

When Jr NTR protected director Trivikram from fan mob

Earlier this month, Tarak attended an event in Hyderabad. As expected the actor was surrounded by a sea of fanatics, who were trying hard to take a closer look or greet their idol. Known for his generous nature, Jr NTR has again won his fans with the way he handled the mob.

While leaving the event, his fans blocked his way, and one of them even touched his feet. The video from the event captured the frantic moment, in which Jr NTR was even getting pushed by uncontrollable fans. However, the actor maintain his calm. Amid fans' craze, Jr NTR made sure to prioritise the director's Trivikram’s safety. Yes, the director who helmed the actor's blockbuster Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), was spotted with Jr NTR. The RRR actor made sure to escort Trivikram to his car, and his bodyguards also helped them in clearing the way for them. The video of Jr NTR helping Trivikram surfaced on the internet, and it went viral instantly.

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen in Devara Part One. The movie will also mark Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's debut in Telugu.Devara will be released in cinemas on Dusshera, October 10, 2024. Apart from War 2, he also has Prashanth Neel's directorial in the pipeline.