Watch! Visuals Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing In Canada Surfaces

Visuals of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing surfaces. Footage of Nijjar's murder has surfaced nine months after he was shot and killed by armed men outside a gurudwara in Canada. In the visuals, Nijjar can be seen leaving the parking lot of the Gurudwara in his pickup truck. As he approaches the exit, the car pulls in front of Nijjar and blocks his truck. Two men run up to the truck and shoot Nijjar before fleeing the scene in a silver car. The viral visuals were first reported by the Canadian media. Nijjar, designated a terrorist by India in 2020, was killed outside a gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on the evening of June 18, 2023.

