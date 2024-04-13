Search icon
Damoh Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Win The Lodhi Vs Lodhi Battle? | Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Congress

Congress candidates will face each other on Damoh Lok Sabha seat | Rahul Lodhi | Lok Sabha Election MP Lok Sabha Election 2024: Madhya Pradesh, which is called the heart of India, has made an important contribution in politics. There is a seat in this state, Damoh, which is considered very special in terms of caste equation. This time one thing is very interesting here. Even though from outside it may appear that BJP is in competition with Congress, but if politicians are to be believed, it will be Congress vs Congress here. Because the candidate whom BJP has fielded was last time a member of Congress. So now it will be worth seeing who will win this time.

