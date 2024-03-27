IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Guwahati Stadium Buzzes for IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers!

In Guwahati, Assam, on March 26th, football fans came together at Sarusajai Stadium before India's important match against Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asia Cup 2027 preliminary joint qualification round two. The supporters showed their excitement and backing for the upcoming game.