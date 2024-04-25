Twitter
'Deeply biased': India reacts to US report citing human rights violations

Meet man who lost over Rs 10000 crore after ban by RBI, he is India's richest...

Meet engineer, IPS officer's daughter who cracked UPSC to become IAS without coaching, married to an IAS, her AIR was…

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jitin Prasada, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction in 2020 #MeToo case overturned by New York court

Laapataa Ladies OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film

Heeramandi first reviews out: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut called 'mesmerising, must-watch masterpiece'

Celebs who attended the grand premiere of Heeramandi in Mumbai have dropped their reviews for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show, and they can't stop raving about the director's OTT debut show.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 08:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A poster of Heeramandi
In a few days, maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, will be dropped on Netflix. Before the show hits your screens, celebs who attended the grand night, dropped the reviews of the show. 

On Wednesday evening, team Heeramandi hosted a grand premiere of the show, which was attended by who's who of Bollywood. Actress Genelia Deshmukh was among the attendees who were stunned by SLB's latest creation. 

Post-screening the actress took her views about the show to Instagram and shared it with her photo from the screening. In the picture, Genelia is seen posing with the director. Sharing the special moment as an Insta Story, she wrote, "Just saw 2 episodes of Heeramandi and it has me craving for more. What a world, what a journey you take us through to Sanjay sir. I mesmerised as always loved loved loved the entire cast and what a super effort by the crew toon @netflix this is truly special."

Esha Deol wrote, "Spectacular show. Welcome back, Fardeen Khan, proud of you." She also included a video from the event. Tanishaa Mukerji recommended the show highly, calling it "an absolute must-watch". 

Apart from Genelia, Tanishaa, and Esha, the premiere night was attended by Salman Khan, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydri, Karan Johar, Urvashi Rautela, Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma, Rajiv Thakur, and several other celebs. 

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal as the tawaifs in the red-light disctrict of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj in the 1940s. Also starring Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Vaishnavi Ganatra, and Farida Jalal amongst others, Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar will start streaming on Netflix from May 1.

