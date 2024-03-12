Haryana News: PM Modi's Mega Roadshow In Haryana’s Gurugram | Inauguration Of Dwarka Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a thundering roadshow in Gurugram on March 11. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore. To help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway. The 19-km-long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2-km-long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass