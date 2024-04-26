Twitter
Meet man, an Indian, who moved to UAE, set up healthcare group, now has net worth of...

He is the son-in-law of billionaire MA Yusuff Ali, India's second-richest billionaire in the retail sector.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 08:23 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Many Indians migrate to other parts of the world for better career opportunities. After working there for a while, many of them start their own firms. One such person who presently leading a successful hospital chain is Dr Shamsheer Vayalil. He is the chairman and managing director of Burjeel Holdings, a network of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies in the Middle East. 

The 47-year-old was born into a business family in Kerala state. After completing his medical studies, he migrated to the Middle East and worked as a radiologist at a local hospital. After working for about a year, he established his own business Burjeel Holding’s first hospital - LLH Hospital in 2007. Initially, his father-in-law, MA Yusuff Ali, supported him. His Burjeel now has 16 hospitals and 24 medical centres.

According to Forbes, Vayalil has a real-time net worth of USD 3.6 billion (Rs 30020 crore) as of April 26. His net worth saw a major boost after he listed Burjeel Holdings in October 2022. His firm signed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. Vayalil also shares posts from his life on Instagram wherein he has 58K followers.

He holds an MBBS degree from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. He then pursued an MD in radiology at Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai. He did his radiology fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

Vayalil is also vice-chairman and managing director of investment firm Amanat Holdings, in which he has a minority stake. He also has a stake in Response Plus Holdings, a provider of medical services.

READ | Meet man with Rs 18330 crore net worth, who left homoeopathy after a Rs 50000 bet, now owns...

