Entertainment

Watch: Yash, Kiccha Sudeep, Rakshit Shetty, and others cast vote in Bengaluru for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Several popular Sandalwood actors such as Yash, Rakshit Shetty, and Kiccha Sudeep among others, cast their votes in Bengaluru during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 09:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Yash along with his wife Radhika-Rakshit Shetty after casting votes in 2024 General Elections
The stars of Sandalwood did not disappoint in the election this time around too, as they trooped in and cast their votes on April 26, when the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections took place. Exactly one-half of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Congress-ruled Karanataka voted in the second phase.

Superstar Yash came in with his wife, Radhika Pandit, to cast his vote at Hoskerehali (Bengaluru South) post-noon. After voting, the star said, "The government should do what it is supposed to do and it should let people do what they are doing. I think interference should be less. Empowerment should be done, there are so many things that I expect as a citizen." 

Kiccha Sudeep was among the early voters at Bengaluru South's JP Nagar. "It is a big day. Voting is a hope, not an assurance. The problems are rising in our country. Now, the request should not be for people to come out to vote but for the political leaders for whom we are voting," he said while leaving the booth.

Rakshit Shetty was spotted at a booth in Udupi. After casting his vote, he said, "Every time there is an election, we go back and see what happened in the last five years and what are we expecting for the next five years. Based on that we select the best leader who can lead us to the dream we have for our country and where we live." 

The third phase of the elections will be held on May 7, when the voting will take place in the rest 14 seats in Karnataka. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.

