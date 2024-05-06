Twitter
Education

ICSE, ISC results 2024 out today: Check Date, time and where to check

Apart from the council's websites, the ICSE and ISC results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website, as per the council's statement.

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 06, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Date, Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that the results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12) final examinations will be disclosed on Monday, May 6, at 11 am. Students can access the ICSE and ISC exam results for the year 2024 on the council's official websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org. To view their results, students will need to provide their Unique ID, Index Number, and a CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen.

Apart from the council's websites, the ICSE and ISC results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website, as per the council's statement.

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2024

  • Visit the council's website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
  • Choose the ICSE or ISC result link, depending on your requirement.
  • Input your Unique ID, Index Number, and the security code displayed on the screen.
  • Log in to view and check your board exam result.

This year's CISCE final exams faced some controversies, resulting in the postponement of two papers. The ISC Chemistry paper, initially scheduled for February 26, was rescheduled to March 21 due to "unavoidable circumstances." Subsequently, the Class 12 Psychology examination was postponed after a question paper packet was reported lost at one exam center. Originally slated for March 27, the exam took place on April 4.

The CISCE has announced that students will have the opportunity to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation of their ICSE and ISC results. For re-checking, students must pay a fee of ₹1,000 per paper, while for re-evaluation, the fee is ₹1,500 per paper. The option for re-evaluation and re-checking will be activated on the council's website following the declaration of results.

 

 

 

