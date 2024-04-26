Twitter
Ruslaan review: Aayush Sharma shines in Karan Butani's thrilling action entertainer

Aayush Sharma impresses with his top-notch action sequences in Karan Butani's Ruslaan.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 02:20 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Aayush Sharma in Ruslaan
Director: Karan Lalit Butani
Where to Watch: Theatres
Cast: Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade
Rating: 3.5 stars

Action films which have their heart in the right place are rare. Often in Hindi films, action pieces are designed to thrill and seem to play no role in propelling the story ahead. Ruslaan, starring Aayush Sharma in the titular role, is an inception story which skilfully blends action and emotion.

Ruslaan has a dark past, which is revealed right at the beginning of the story, but how he battles to shake his past off forms the rest of the film's narrative. The story gives Aayush Sharma ample space to showcase his acting chops and the actor leaves no stone unturned in sinking his teeth into the skin of the character. He grooves to the film's peppy numbers like a seasoned actor and also lends heft to the scenes which require him to channel his emotional quotient.

Aayush has a natural flair for action and the action choreography, to do justice to him, has been shot in close-ups, which shows that he has put in the effort to make each stunt stand out. The film's narrative keeps viewers on the edge of their seats even as the story takes them from Mumbai to Azerbaijan on a thrilling ride, with Aayush carrying the film on his able shoulders. His leading lady Sushrii Mishraa, making her debut, also packs a punch.

This is Karan L. Butani's second directorial venture and his ability to lend the hero relatability and make the audience root for the protagonist is his biggest strength. The director makes no bones about the fact that he has set out to direct an out-an-out entertainer that thrills in equal measure and he sticks to the brief. Southern star Jagapathi Babu makes a mark with his second outing in Hindi films and his character plays a key role in the narrative, a role that changes the course of the story. Vidya Malavade as a RAW agent is aptly cast and is an actor who brings freshness and depth to the role.

Ruslaan also has two important cameos. Zaheer Iqbal and Sunil Shetty have been cast in them, which lends the story an element of intrigue. It is a film that has all the essential ingredients of an action entertainer. It delivers on the promise of being an action film, which has emotion at the centre of the story.The film is produced by K.K. Radhamohan of Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

