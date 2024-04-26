Meet son of former India cricketer whose cricket career ended in just 11 days, now works as lawyer, his wife is..

While Azharuddin had a decorated career in Indian cricket, his son Mohammad Asaduddin's cricketing career only lasted for 11 days. Azharuddin's son Mohammad Asaduddin made his first-class cricket debut for Goa in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy in 2018.

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin played for the India cricket team and captained it in the 1980s and 1990s. In his 15-year International career, Azharuddin scored over 15,000 runs including 615 runs in Tests and 9,378 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

While Azharuddin had a decorated career in Indian cricket, his son Mohammed Asaduddin's cricketing career only lasted for 11 days. Azharuddin's son Mohammed Asaduddin made his first-class cricket debut for Goa in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy in 2018. He was born in May 1990 in Hyderabad and studied at the Osmania University.

Mohammed Asaduddin played only two first-class matches and scored 17 runs in his career. His last competitive appearance before his first-class debut had come in 2009.

Mohammed Asaduddin got out for a duck in his final innings. He does not play cricket anymore but is a lawyer and owns properties worth millions. He also had a brother named Mohammad Ayazuddin who died in a road accident at 19. Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani was his stepmother who married Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996 and got divorced in 2010.

It is interesting to note that Mohammed Asaduddin is the brother-in-law of India Tennis star Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza married Mohammed Asaduddin in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua, in August 2022.

Interestingly, this was Anam Mirza's second marriage. Anam tied the knot with Akbar Rasheed in 2016 but the couple decided to part ways in 2018.

Anam Mirza is a successful entrepreneur and also earns a lot through her YouTube channel. Media reports state that Anam Mirza's net worth is over Rs 300 crore.

READ | Meet actress who worked with Salman, Akshay, Govinda, was slapped by superstar on set, then quit acting, is now..