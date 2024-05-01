Meet Youtuber Dhruv Rathee's wife Julie? Know viral claims about her and how did the two meet?

Dhruv Rathee himself is from Haryana, India, but has been living in Germany for quite some time. Despite residing in Germany for many years, he remains an Indian citizen.

Dhruv Rathee, a popular YouTuber, often finds himself in discussions, with millions of views on his videos. Recently, he was in the spotlight not for his videos but due to a rumor. It was claimed that he is a Pakistani citizen with the real name Badruddin Rashid. Dhruv refuted these false claims, expressing frustration that such rumors circulate when he faces criticism. Another viral post alleged that Dhruv's wife is also Pakistani, named Julie, and they live in the bungalow of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, protected by Pakistani security.

Now, Dhruv Rathee himself has addressed this false propaganda, denouncing the attack. However, he didn't disclose details about his wife. He did confirm that she's a German citizen but didn't share further details. Let's find out more about Dhruv Rathee's wife, where they met, and how they got married...

Where Dhruv Rathee met Julie and then they got married

Dhruv Rathee's wife is named Julie Rathee. Julie was born in Germany and holds German citizenship. According to her profile, she works in the medical field, although she hasn't disclosed where she practices. Julie also creates vlogs and has a significant subscriber base. Reports suggest Dhruv Rathee first met Julie in 2014, coinciding with the start of his YouTube channel. He was just 19 years old at the time. After five years of dating, Dhruv proposed to Julie on Valentine's Day in 2019. Subsequently, in November 2021, they tied the knot. Their wedding took place in Vienna, Austria.

