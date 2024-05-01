Meet Youtuber Dhruv Rathee's wife Julie? Know viral claims about her and how did the two meet?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who led Mukesh Ambani's Rs 20607 crore company for 10 years, now resigned as...

Viral video: Men turn car into mobile swimming pool, internet reacts

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

Shweta Tiwari dated TV star 10 years younger to her? Actor breaks silence, reveals...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who led Mukesh Ambani's Rs 20607 crore company for 10 years, now resigned as...

Viral video: Men turn car into mobile swimming pool, internet reacts

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

8 animals that can take down lion

8 tasty ice gola flavours you must try this summer

7 Bollywood stars who stay away from social media

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali saga to continue with Prabhas-starrer's spin off on OTT; details inside

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Anuj Thapan found dead in police custody, officials call it suicide

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Youtuber Dhruv Rathee's wife Julie? Know viral claims about her and how did the two meet?

Dhruv Rathee himself is from Haryana, India, but has been living in Germany for quite some time. Despite residing in Germany for many years, he remains an Indian citizen.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 01, 2024, 04:58 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dhruv Rathee, a popular YouTuber, often finds himself in discussions, with millions of views on his videos. Recently, he was in the spotlight not for his videos but due to a rumor. It was claimed that he is a Pakistani citizen with the real name Badruddin Rashid. Dhruv refuted these false claims, expressing frustration that such rumors circulate when he faces criticism. Another viral post alleged that Dhruv's wife is also Pakistani, named Julie, and they live in the bungalow of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, protected by Pakistani security.

Now, Dhruv Rathee himself has addressed this false propaganda, denouncing the attack. However, he didn't disclose details about his wife. He did confirm that she's a German citizen but didn't share further details. Let's find out more about Dhruv Rathee's wife, where they met, and how they got married...

Where Dhruv Rathee met Julie and then they got married

Dhruv Rathee's wife is named Julie Rathee. Julie was born in Germany and holds German citizenship. According to her profile, she works in the medical field, although she hasn't disclosed where she practices. Julie also creates vlogs and has a significant subscriber base. Reports suggest Dhruv Rathee first met Julie in 2014, coinciding with the start of his YouTube channel. He was just 19 years old at the time. After five years of dating, Dhruv proposed to Julie on Valentine's Day in 2019. Subsequently, in November 2021, they tied the knot. Their wedding took place in Vienna, Austria.

Dhruv Rathee himself is from Haryana, India, but has been living in Germany for quite some time. Despite residing in Germany for many years, he remains an Indian citizen. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Ambani’s Reliance investor moves to High Court, challenges delisting of…

Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, personal data can be leaked if…

JD(S) suspends Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna over 'sex scandal'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he wanted to cast these Pakistani actors in Heeramandi

T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand announces squad, reveals new jersey, take a look

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement