MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye playoff spot as they face struggling Mumbai Indians

Follow live score from match 55 of TATA IPL 2024 between MI and SRH here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 05, 2024, 10:21 PM IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score
The struggling Mumbai Indians will be aiming to secure consolation points as they face off against the playoff hopefuls Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2024 match at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

In their last game, Mumbai Indians suffered their eighth defeat of the season in a heavy loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. With a maximum of 12 points still within reach, Mumbai faces a challenging road ahead as no team has ever qualified for playoffs in a 10-team season with just six wins.

On the flip side, Sunrisers Hyderabad put an end to their two-match losing streak by narrowly defeating league leaders Rajasthan Royals by a single run while defending a total of 201. Currently sitting in fourth place in the points table with six wins, Pat Cummins and the Sunrisers are considered strong contenders for playoff qualification this season.

LIVE BLOG

  • 05 May 2024, 10:19 PM

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

    Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

  • 05 May 2024, 10:19 PM

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Stay tuned for latest updates.

