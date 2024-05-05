MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye playoff spot as they face struggling Mumbai Indians

Follow live score from match 55 of TATA IPL 2024 between MI and SRH here.

The struggling Mumbai Indians will be aiming to secure consolation points as they face off against the playoff hopefuls Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2024 match at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

In their last game, Mumbai Indians suffered their eighth defeat of the season in a heavy loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. With a maximum of 12 points still within reach, Mumbai faces a challenging road ahead as no team has ever qualified for playoffs in a 10-team season with just six wins.

On the flip side, Sunrisers Hyderabad put an end to their two-match losing streak by narrowly defeating league leaders Rajasthan Royals by a single run while defending a total of 201. Currently sitting in fourth place in the points table with six wins, Pat Cummins and the Sunrisers are considered strong contenders for playoff qualification this season.