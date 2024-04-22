Thalaivar 171 is officially Coolie: Rajinikanth beats up smugglers in action-packed teaser, fans look for LCU links

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalaivar 171 has now been titled Coolie. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the action thriller.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Thalaivar 171 finally has an official title. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action thriller is now called Coolie. The production banner Sun Pictures, which also bankrolled Rajinikanth's last blockbuster Jailer, released an action-packed title teaser video of the film on Monday evening.

In the teaser video, Rajinikanth is seen beating up gold smugglers at an illegal bunker in a seaport. After thrashing the goons, the superstar lies down on the gold bars and threatens the smugglers' boss over a phone call. The title teaser, set to Anirudh Ravichander's banging music, has a massy look and has already created hype for the upcoming film.



As soon as the teaser was released, fans started analysing it to see if Coolie is the next installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Lokesh Kanagaraj has created his own shared universe of action thriller films with Kaithi (2019), Vikram (2022), and Leo (2023). Netizens even shared their theories as one of them wrote, "A gold smuggler Coolie uniting with drug dealer Rolex and will be chased by Agent Vikram, Dilli and Leo?", while another added, "Coolie - the black & gold movie pakka this will be linked to #LCU." Many Rajinikanth fans have already declared that the film will be "blockbuster".

Before Coolie, Rajinikanth will be seen next in TJ Gnanavel-directed Vettaiyan, which is slated to release in October this year. Vettaiyan features top actors from other major film industries as well. The film will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles. Coolie is expected to release sometime in 2025.

