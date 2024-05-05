Gippy Grewal reveals his son Shinda prefers working in emotional drama over comedy: 'He has surprised me' | Exclusive

Gippy Grewal's 15-year-old son, Shinda prefers working in emotional drama over comedy films, and he has left his father surprised.

Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal is back with another film that promises to be a laugh-riot with a dash of social commentary. This time, the actor is sharing screen space with his son Shinda Grewal in Shinda Shinda No Papa.

The upcoming Punjabi film revolves around Shinda and his troubled relationship with his father Gippy. In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Gippy agrees that in this film, Shinda is a bigger star than him. The Warning 2 star also reveals he got the film because of his son. "The makers came to me saying, 'Paaji we have a film for Shinda, we wrote the story keeping him in mind. And if he agrees, then we will give his father's role to you," Gippy says.

15-year-old Shinda, born Gurfateh Grewal, has proved his acting chops with films like Honsla Rakh, Carry On Jatta 3, Ardaas Kaaran and Farrar. However, his dad got surprised when he saw his performance during emotional scenes. The Daaka actor praises his boy and adds, "His emotional quotient is strong. Even I got surprised. I remember in another interview Shinda revealed that he prefers drama over comedy." Papa Grewal explains why his son chooses family drama over laugh riots, "He said 'Papa in comedy I've to stick to the written material, or else the punches won't land. In emotional scenes, I can improvise, but my own feeling and I think this genres gives me scope to play with my creativity more'. I think he's absolutely right, and he will again surprise everyone."

Furthermore, Gippy adds that his youngest son, 4-year-old Gurbaaz Grewal will also feature in Shinda Shinda No Papa. Directed by Amarpreet Chhabra, the upcoming movie also stars Hina Khan. The film will be released in cinemas on May 10.