Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gippy Grewal reveals his son Shinda prefers working in emotional drama over comedy: 'He has surprised me' | Exclusive

Fatehpur Sikri Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) leader HD Revanna sent to SIT custody for 3 days

Meet woman, Columbia grad who left lucrative job to crack UPSC in 4th try, got AIR 11, but chose not to be IAS due to...

Met Gala 2024: When and where to watch, theme, guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gippy Grewal reveals his son Shinda prefers working in emotional drama over comedy: 'He has surprised me' | Exclusive

Fatehpur Sikri Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

Meet woman, Columbia grad who left lucrative job to crack UPSC in 4th try, got AIR 11, but chose not to be IAS due to...

Teams to win most playoffs games in IPL history

6 superstars who rejected Darr

7 signs and symptoms of protein deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Gippy Grewal reveals his son Shinda prefers working in emotional drama over comedy: 'He has surprised me' | Exclusive

Met Gala 2024: When and where to watch, theme, guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

This actor quit studies for films, worked with Shraddha, Katrina; gave only flops, Heeramandi revived career, made him..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Gippy Grewal reveals his son Shinda prefers working in emotional drama over comedy: 'He has surprised me' | Exclusive

Gippy Grewal's 15-year-old son, Shinda prefers working in emotional drama over comedy films, and he has left his father surprised.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 05, 2024, 08:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Gippy Grewal with Shinda
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal is back with another film that promises to be a laugh-riot with a dash of social commentary. This time, the actor is sharing screen space with his son Shinda Grewal in Shinda Shinda No Papa. 

The upcoming Punjabi film revolves around Shinda and his troubled relationship with his father Gippy. In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Gippy agrees that in this film, Shinda is a bigger star than him. The Warning 2 star also reveals he got the film because of his son. "The makers came to me saying, 'Paaji we have a film for Shinda, we wrote the story keeping him in mind. And if he agrees, then we will give his father's role to you," Gippy says. 

15-year-old Shinda, born Gurfateh Grewal, has proved his acting chops with films like Honsla Rakh, Carry On Jatta 3, Ardaas Kaaran and Farrar. However, his dad got surprised when he saw his performance during emotional scenes. The Daaka actor praises his boy and adds, "His emotional quotient is strong. Even I got surprised. I remember in another interview Shinda revealed that he prefers drama over comedy." Papa Grewal explains why his son chooses family drama over laugh riots, "He said 'Papa in comedy I've to stick to the written material, or else the punches won't land. In emotional scenes, I can improvise, but my own feeling and I think this genres gives me scope to play with my creativity more'. I think he's absolutely right, and he will again surprise everyone." 

Furthermore, Gippy adds that his youngest son, 4-year-old Gurbaaz Grewal will also feature in Shinda Shinda No Papa. Directed by Amarpreet Chhabra, the upcoming movie also stars Hina Khan. The film will be released in cinemas on May 10.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet doctor who cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching, became IAS officer, married to an IAS, her AIR was...

Shreyas Talpade wonders if his heart attack was due to Covid vaccine: 'We don’t know what we have taken inside...'

Meet man, who once washed utensils to earn Rs 18 per month, now runs Rs 300 crore company, his business is…

'Stop lying for...': Shubh Shagun producer Kundan Singh slams Krishna Mukherjee, Aly Goni's allegations of harassment

At least 56 people killed due to torrential rains, floods in Brazil

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement