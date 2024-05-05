Twitter
'It is their political…,' S Jaishankar reacts as 3 Indians arrested by Canada for killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Russia adds Ukrainian President to 'wanted' criminal list, Zelenskyy denies

Mumbai: IMD issues ‘high sea waves’ alert for today; check safety advisory

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam at 23 in her first attempt, became IFS officer, her rank was...

CUET UG 2024 city intimation slip to be released today; Check steps to download

‘It is their political…,’ S Jaishankar reacts as 3 Indians arrested by Canada for killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Jaishankar said this while replying to a question on why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is criticizing India.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 05, 2024, 07:10 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said what is happening in poll-bound Canada over the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is mostly due to their internal politics and nothing to do with India.

Jaishankar said this while replying to a question on why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is criticizing India.

While interacting with senior journalists during a visit here, he also said the country needs a strong and active Prime Minister like Narendra Modi in order to bring further reforms in various sectors to make a Viksit Bharat (developed India).

India's image globally is now actually much much higher than it had been ever Canada is an exception. You see the different country heads are praising Bharat and its Prime Minister, the external affairs minister said.

He said a section of pro-Khalistan people are using Canada's democracy, creating a lobby and have become a vote bank.

The ruling party in Canada has no majority in Parliament and some parties depend on pro-Khalistan leaders, he said.

We have convinced them several times not to give visa, legitimacy or political space to such people which is causing problems for them (Canada), for us and also for our relationship, Jaishankar said.

But the Canadian government has not done anything, Jaishankar said, adding that India sought the extradition of 25 people, most of whom are pro-Khalistan, but they did not pay any heed.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar. India has dismissed Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated."

Canada did not give any proof. They do not share any evidence with us in certain cases, police agencies also do not cooperate with us. It is their political compulsion in Canada to blame India. As election is coming in Canada, they indulge in vote bank politics, the external affairs minister said.

He said the Indian Prime Minister is regarded highly by many country heads.

Recently, the prime minister of a Pacific country touched the feet of Modi while the Australian PM calls Modi as Boss. Even (US) President Biden wanted to know the secret of Modi's popularity, Jaishankar said.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

