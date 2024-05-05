Sunny Deol credits this person for his, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra's career growth: 'We were not doing...'

Sunny Deol attributed the success of his family to his daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya, who married his son Karan Deol in June 2023.

Sunny Deol said that since his son Karan got married to his ladylove, Drisha Acharya, "everything just changed" for the actor-filmmaker and his family.

"23 years have gone by, and so many things were happening...We were trying. We were not doing just one thing; I was doing several things, so was Bobby and papa. But when my son got married and a daughter came home, I don’t know, everything just changed," Sunny shared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Sunny said that his father has been part of the industry since the 1960s, and they too have been in the limelight. However, it was right after his "daughter" came home that things changed with Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Animal.

"We saw several things coming and going, but this time, whatever has happened and the love we are getting...We all do get a lot of love...but things were not happening, and suddenly our daughter came and Gadar 2 came, before that it was papa's film that was released." In June 2023, Sunny’s son, Karan, married Drisha.

Sunny expressed disbelief at the response Gadar 2, a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, received.

"When my film came, I did not know what was happening because from within I was crying and laughing. I could not believe it. And after that when Animal came, the response was overwhelming," said Sunny. Hearing all this, his brother Bobby Deol became teary-eyed.

"This is all your love. We did not expect such a response from the industry, and when I was doing the film, people said who would watch it? But you told them that you wanted to watch," Sunny added.

The show’s host, Kapil Sharma, also asked Sunny if he felt pressure while making his debut in 1983 with Betaab, knowing that his father, Dharmendra, was a huge star.

"I never thought like this; I just knew that I wanted to be an actor and started to work on it. I still remember when the muhurat of Betaab happened in Mehboob studio....Bobby was small...I was told to deliver the dialogue, and I did without even getting nervous," Sunny recalled.

