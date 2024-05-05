Twitter
Mumbai: IMD issues ‘high sea waves’ alert for today; check safety advisory

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagarin has instructed civic personnel to collaborate with the police, with beach security guards instructed to prevent people from entering the waters until Sunday night

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 05, 2024, 06:28 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: Pexels
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning to Mumbai residents, advising against entering the sea due to an impending high tide until Sunday night. Starting from 11:30 am on Saturday and lasting till 11:30 pm on Sunday, the city is expected to experience significant swell waves, as per alerts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

During this 36-hour period, coastal and low-lying areas may face the impact of these waves, reaching heights of 0.5 to 1.5 metres. To ensure safety, citizens are urged to stay away from the sea.

Fishermen are also cautioned to exercise vigilance during this time. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagarin has instructed civic personnel to collaborate with the police, with beach security guards instructed to prevent people from entering the waters until Sunday night.

Given the influx of tourists during summer, additional precautions are advised. Coastal residents are advised to remain vigilant, with fishermen urged to secure their boats onshore to avoid collisions and damage.

