Meet star, who was insulted, told 'you will never be able to act', later became one of highest paid actresses

Mouni Roy was told that she will never be able to become a Bollywood actress as she cant act.

Television and film actress Mouni Roy impressed millions of people with her acting skills in her shows like Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. However, her journey from TV to Bollywood wasn’t a cakewalk.

She has always been vocal about her journey and emotions. During the trailer launch of her show Showtime, the actress revealed that she was told that she could not become a Bollywood actress. While talking about being insulted in Bollywood, she said, “I have heard insulting lines. I have been told that I would never make it to the industry and that I wouldn’t be able to act. Someone told me, ‘You don’t have it what it takes to become a Bollywood actor.'”

“This may be a fair industry, but I truly believe it is a very difficult industry. Along with hard work, it comes with a lot of challenges. It throws you. There is a struggle that you cannot deny, there are no shortcuts that you can take. Work begets work. When you are focused on your job, sooner or later you will land that next (big) role. That’s my mantra”

She also talked about the times when she thought she would get the role, but didn’t. She said, “There have been times when I have auditioned for a part, walking out thinking that I have done a great job... and eventually, I haven't landed the part.”

Mouni Roy is one of the highest-paid actresses in India now. She is a household name, she is not only a TV actress but also a Bollywood star who is often seen hosting reality shows.

On the personal front, after, a three-year-long relationship, Roy and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in a traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremony on 27 January 2022, in Panaji, Goa.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.