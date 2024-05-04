PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Cricket
PBKS vs CSK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 53 between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.
The 53rd match of IPL 2024 between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will take place in Dharamsala on May 5th at 3:30 PM IST. Both teams have played 10 matches each in the tournament so far. Chennai Super Kings have won 5 out of their 10 matches and currently hold the 5th position on the points table. They have accumulated 10 points with a net run rate of +0.627.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are positioned 7th on the table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.062.
Match Detail
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 53
Date & Time: May 05, 03:30 PM
Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction
Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Shashank Singh
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran(vc)
Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Harshal Patel, Richard Gleeson
PBKS vs CSK My Dream11 team
Jonny Bairstow(vc), Prabhsimran Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Shashank Singh, Shivam Dube (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana, Arshdeep Singh