Nick Jonas is ‘heartbroken’, apologises to fans for cancelling Mexico concert for this reason: ‘I have lost my...'

Nick Jonas, singer and husband of actress Priyanka Chopra, recently dropped a video revealing that he has influenza A. Nick took to his Instagram account on Friday, to explain that he won't be able to perform onstage due to his sickness.

The singer apologized to his fans for 'disappointing' them and mentioned that the Jonas Brothers' show dates have been changed. The trio, consisting of Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas, was set to perform in Mexico this weekend.

In the video, Nick said, "Hey everybody, it's Nick here. I have some not-so-fun news to share. A couple of days ago, I started feeling kind of rough; I lost my voice when I woke up and grinded that night out. Over the last two, two and a half days, it's gotten progressively worse. I was basically in bed all day yesterday, fever, body ache, sore throat, and really bad cough." He added that after the doctor did a checkup, his health hadn't "gotten better."

"I just need to recover and beat these things. I'm so sorry. I hate disappointing you guys. You do so much to support us. A lot of you have travelled out to be at that show. Just want to say I'm heartbroken over this. Again, I'm really sorry, but I gotta try to beat this thing," he added.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Nick wrote a long caption that read, "Hi guys. I have come down with the nasty strain of influenza A that's been going around, and I'm not able to sing at the moment. We always want to be able to give you guys the best show and I'm just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time. These shows are now rescheduled for August. Mexico City: 8/21 and 8/22 Monterrey: 8/24 and 8/25 We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this causes some of you. Love you all. You're the best fans in the world. Will bring 120% in August!"

The Jonas Brothers will perform in Ireland next, followed by the UK, Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland in September. Their final show will take place in Poland on October 16. They kicked off their tour this year in New Zealand in February.

