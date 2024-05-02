Twitter
India

Meet Comedian Shyam Rangeela, who mimicks PM Modi, to contest against PM from Varanasi

In a 2-minute, 46-second video addressing his supporters, Rangeela expressed his commitment to safeguarding India's democratic principles and ensuring electoral accountability.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 02, 2024, 03:20 PM IST

Comedian Shyam Rangeela has announced his candidacy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Varanasi constituency. Rangeela, known for his mimicry of PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi, made the announcement via a social media post.

In a 2-minute, 46-second video addressing his supporters, Rangeela expressed his commitment to safeguarding India's democratic principles and ensuring electoral accountability. He emphasised the importance of offering voters a genuine alternative and preventing the recurrence of recent electoral controversies witnessed in various constituencies across the country.

Referencing recent incidents such as the withdrawal of Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam in Indore, the uncontested victory of BJP's Mukesh Dalal in Surat, and the disputed mayoral election in Chandigarh, Rangeela underscored the need for fair and transparent electoral processes.

The 29-year-old comedian appealed to the public for their support in his electoral debut, highlighting his determination to provide a voice for the people of Varanasi. 

Born Shyam Sundar, Rangeela hails from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, and has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since May 2022. Beyond his comedic talents, he is a self-taught mimicry artist with a penchant for social commentary. His recent video mimicking PM Modi's attire during a jungle safari in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserves garnered widespread attention online.

Rangeela gained widespread recognition for his impersonations of political figures, particularly Prime Minister Modi, on platforms such as 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.' His satirical take on current events and public figures has earned him a significant following on social media.

